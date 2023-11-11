Fleet Week underway at Broadway Pier

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The USS Jackson is open for the Broadway Pier. This is where the San Diego community can come out and see what the Navy does daily.

Hundreds filled the Broadway Pier to interact with the heroes that live among us.

“I just had a big sense of pride for this country and I really wanted to give back for everything it's given me and my family," said AWS-2 Victor Welsh

He works on the unmanned aircraft— the MQ-8 Charlie- parked on the flight deck of the USS Jackson.

“Primarily, I use it to do reconnaissance or survey the area. I find people, boats, vessels, and anything that draws my attention. I then pass it on to my crew who then effects rescues," said Welsh.

U.S. Sailors aren’t the only ones showing off their hard work.

Marines who play an essential role in the Navy’s mission set up shop.

One team on-site was Camp Pendleton’s Bomb Squad.

“The heaviest part right here is the jacket,” said Sergeant Chase Grove.

He has served for 10 years.

“The whole point of this thing is to protect me in case a suspicious package or bomb threat goes off," said Sgt. Grove.

Fleet Week is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 10 am-4 pm.

