SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The 2024 edition of Fleet Week San Diego returns to the Broadway Pier.

Navy sailors aboard the USS Germantown are ready for the community to come aboard and tour the amphibious ship.

“I think the biggest thing that I look forward to is giving back to the community of San Diego and giving back to the kids because they look at us in our uniforms and look at us to be like superheroes. So that’s really what we want to put on and just really embody that," a sailor who serves aboard the USS Germantown told ABC 10News.

Fleet Week ship tours begin Friday at 12 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. Tours will continue Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Coast Guard and Marine Corps will also show off their capabilities at the event.

This event is free, but visitors are required to wear closed-toe shoes.

For more information on Fleet Week, visit https://www.fleetweeksandiego.org/.