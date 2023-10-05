Fact or Fiction: NFL not playing anthem before games?

(KGTV) — A story shared recently on social media claims the NFL has stopped playing the Star Spangled Banner before games because it wants to keep politics out of sports.

That is fiction.

The NFL is still playing the anthem as usual before games.

The source of the misinformation is an article from the website SpaceXMania which publishes satirical stories that are often completely made up.

The website has also written other phony stories about head coaches suspending players for kneeling during the anthem.

