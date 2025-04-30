Fact or Fiction: New policy allows Meta to use your pictures?

(KGTV) — A post people continue to put up on Facebook claims a new policy starts tomorrow allowing parent-company Meta to do what it wants with your photos.

The post goes on to explicitly state that the user does not authorize Meta to do that and then encourages you to copy the post onto your page.

But don't bother, because there is no truth to any of this.

There is no new Facebook rule and, even if there was, just pasting something onto your page won't override it.

The rules about what Facebook can do with your photos and info are spelled out in the company's terms of service and privacy policy.

