Exclusive: Reports of suspected FEMA fraud emerge after historic San Diego flood

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — As flood victims were in the middle of tragedy dealing with the aftermath of the devastating January 2024 storm, suspected fraudsters were quick to move in, according to tips sent to FEMA obtained by Team 10.

The federal disaster assistance agency started getting tips of suspected fraud as it handed out more than $18 million dollars in assistance last year.

“The criminals that take advantage of people like this, number one, they have no qualms about taking advantage of people in these situations or agencies that are providing relief taking from the people that need it,” said Jim Vogt, a certified fraud examiner.

Team 10 asked Vogt to review reports of suspected fraud made to FEMA following the January 2024 flood that ravaged southeastern San Diego.

Amol Brown Certified fraud examiner Jim Vogt said there's a cost benefit analysis that government agencies and insurance companies use when deciding if they should investigate a fraud claim.

FEMA learned someone allegedly made a fraudulent claim using an address they had never lived at, according to documents obtained by Team 10.

The suspected fraudster made an appointment with a FEMA inspector to visit and take photos of another resident’s home while they were out of town, according to a tip from a concerned homeowner who worried a fraudulent claim would be made with their address.

Audio recording sent to tipline

“It's outlandish, but unfortunately these are the lengths that these people are willing to go to,” said Vogt, who teaches students at San Diego State University how to detect fraud.

Documents show one resident contacted FEMA after learning a fraudulent claim had allegedly been filed in their name.

“I did not file any claims and sold that property in October 2023,” the resident told FEMA.

Amol Brown Jim Vogt, a certified fraud examiner, told Team 10 Investigative Reporter Austin Grabish that fraud is rampant during natural disasters.

One tipster sent FEMA an audio recording of two people allegedly conspiring to commit fraud. The tip claimed one person received thousands of dollars from FEMA by pretending to be homeless.

“These are criminals. Thieves,” the tipster wrote.

In another case, a woman allegedly lied about her car being damaged in the flood to get disaster assistance cash.

The tipster who reported the woman said her car was damaged months before.

“I know for a fact that the person was not involved nor anywhere near the flooded area,” the tipster said.

Vogt said tips are the number one way most fraud is discovered.

Team 10 wanted to learn more about the extent of the suspected fraud at FEMA, but the agency didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

FEMA did not open any investigations into the reports of suspected fraudulent claims, the agency said in its reply to Team 10’s FOIA request.

“The reality of it is there's a cost-benefit analysis here,” Vogt said, adding investigators tend to target the most egregious offenders who commit multiple frauds.

He called investigating fraud a numbers game.

“You can't spend more money to recover it than you lost. It just doesn't make sense.”

