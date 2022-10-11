Escondido police officer reunites with 22-year-old woman he saved as a baby

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Back in 2000, an Escondido police officer saved the life of a 6-week-old baby girl. Today, that baby girl began her career in law enforcement and experienced the surprise of her life: meeting that officer at her graduation.

“My mom sat me down…she was like, I found the officer that saved your life,” said Natalie Young.

Natalie says she couldn’t believe the news: “When I tell you I couldn’t even speak. He’s coming to my graduation? She said he’s going to pin the badge on you!”

Natalie spoke with 10News sitting alongside her loving, adoptive parents Jeff and Shelley Young.

Natalie says she always knew a police officer had saved her as a baby and had always wanted a career in law enforcement because of him. She expressed to her mom that she wished there was a way she could thank him.

Her mother, who works in dispatch, began digging. After several calls, she was able to get in contact with Sgt. Jeff Valdivia, who still works with the Escondido Police Dept.

“Personally, I feel blessed just to have found out what happened to her,” Sgt. Valdivia told 10News.

Valdivia says he still remembers the day 22 years ago when he responded to a house in south Escondido and found baby Natalie on a bed with a meth pipe nearby.

“She was underweight…and of course the house was a mess,” he said.

Natalie was placed in protective custody and adopted on New Year's Day.

Fast forward to this year, Natalie and Sgt. Valdivia had the reunion neither thought would ever happen.

“I could never re-experience that feeling,” said Natalie, describing the moment she was able to catch up with Sgt. Valdivia and thank him in-person. right before he pinned her badge at her graduation ceremony.

“The whole time I was holding back tears at graduation. I couldn't stop smiling,” she said.

Sgt. Valdivia says it’s a moment he’ll cherish forever.

“Just being invited to her graduation was a huge honor but being asked to pin her badge on was definitely a career highlight for me. You can just tell she cares about people. She’s gonna make a great cop.”

Although Natalie lives in Colorado, the two plan to stay in touch.

