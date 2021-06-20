Watch
Will Smith opening up, releasing memoir 'Will' in November

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith is ready to open up about his life story. Penguin Press announced Sunday that Smith will release his memoir called “Will” on Nov. 9.

The actor shared a photo of the book’s cover art to more than 54 million of his followers on Instagram.

Smith said he is finally ready to release his memoir after working on the book for the past two years.

It will be published by the i Penguin Random House imprint of Penguin Press and is co-authored by Mark Manson.

Manson is the author of “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck.”

“Will” looks to tell a story about Smith’s life and career.

