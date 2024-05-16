Victoria's Secret Fashion Show making a comeback for the first time since 2018

Victoria’s Secret angels are dusting off their wings for the revival of their once-annual show.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will return in the fall for the first time since 2018.

“We’ve read the comments and heard you. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is BACK, and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love — the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more. Stay tuned … it only gets more iconic from here,” Victoria’s Secret captioned an Instagram video announcing the news.

The video showed a phone message to “The VS Squad” that read “Models to the runway!” and “Pack your wings.”

"We are Back!" reads a reply text.

Featured in the video was Candice Swanepoel, a model and iconic face of the show.

L Brands, Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, canceled the show in 2019 and it hasn’t come back since. At the time, the brand was under fire for its lack of diversity and size inclusivity. Ratings also tanked.

Between 2016 and 2018, the show lost over half of its viewership, according to The Associated Press.

When the show’s cancellation was announced, people online had praised others in the industry, like Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show, for its representation.

“Honestly, after watching Rihanna's SavageXFenty show and seeing the diversity in skin tones, shapes, ethnicities, and the actual performance level, I wasn't even planning on watching the Victoria's Secret show,” said an X user whose name is only listed as Tee.

While Victoria’s Secret hasn’t provided many details on what to expect for the 2024 show, it’s hinting at a renewed vision.

“The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will deliver precisely what our customers have been asking for — the glamour, runway, fashion, fun, wings, entertainment — all through a powerful, modern lens reflecting who we are today,” Victoria's Secret said in a statement to Scripps News. “We're thrilled to share a women-led articulation of this iconic property later this year!”

In addition to Swanepoel, models like Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio were regulars on the fashion show stage. The shows have also featured performances by artists like Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber.

There is no word yet on models or performers this year.