UTFO’s Kangol Kid dies after battle with cancer at 55

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - Kangol Kid attends the "Black Nativity" premiere on Monday, Nov. 18, 2013, in New York. Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died after a battle with colon cancer at age 55. The family of Kangol Kid — whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere -- said in a statement that he died peacefully early Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at a hospital in Manhasset, N.Y. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Kangol Kid, Shaun Shiller Fequiere
Posted at 5:54 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 20:54:12-05

(AP) — Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 55.

The family of Kangol Kid — whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere -- said in a statement that he died peacefully early Saturday at a hospital in Manhasset, New York.

He was diagnosed with cancer in February. Kid was known for often sporting the popular Kangol headwear and being a member of UTFO, which stands for Untouchable Force Organization.

The four-member group was known for such 1980s hits as “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
