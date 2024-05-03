Universal Studios Hollywood announces 2026 opening of 'Fast & Furious' roller coaster

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (CNS) - Universal Studios Hollywood announced Friday a 2026 opening for its first-ever high-speed outdoor roller coaster, while also confirming it will be titled "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift."

Based on the hit film series, the coaster will feature cars that can spin 360 degrees "as they rocket along an elaborate track meticulously constructed with sound reduction technology for a breathtaking, superior experience," according to the theme park.

"As Universal Studios Hollywood continues to evolve, the arrival of `Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift' will be a powerful game changer that will infuse a new level of thrill into our already dynamic theme park, and we look forward to welcoming guests when it races onto the scene in 2026," theme park general manager Scott Strobl said in a statement.

Park officials last year confirmed plans for an outdoor coaster based on the "Fast & Furious" films, but few details were released. Some online coaster-enthusiast groups at the time speculated on the name "Hollywood Drift," and the use of spinning cars designed to simulate the feeling of a drifting racecar.

Those rumors were confirmed Friday, with park officials saying the ride "will create a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at furiously fast speeds."

The ride's cars will be modeled after actual vehicles seen in the films, with the aerial track winding over parts of the theme park. Riders will board the attraction on the park's upper level, passing through a large, red- brick garage-type structure, according to the park.

Southern California News Group, citing county permit applications, reported last year that the coaster will start on the upper lot, then descend to the lower lot and make its way back up the hill near the park's "Starway" escalator.

Universal Studios' famed backlot tram tour already features a "Fast & Furious -- Supercharged" attraction that features actors of the film franchise, including star Vin Diesel.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.