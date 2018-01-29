Tom Hanks to play Mr. Rogers in new film about children's show host

(KGTV) - One of America’s most beloved actors, Tom Hanks, will play beloved children’s show host Fred Rogers in a new biopic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film “You Are My Friend” is inspired by the real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, who wrote a profile of Rogers that changed his life.

The film, which will be directed by Marielle Heller (Diary of a Teenage Girl), will start production in September, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Rogers died in 2003 at the age of 74. His children's show, Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood, premiered in 1968.