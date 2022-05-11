'Succession' star James Cromwell glues hand to Starbucks counter in protest

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor and activist James Cromwell glued his hand to a midtown Manhattan Starbucks counter to protest the coffee chain's extra charge for plant-based milk.

The 82-year-old Oscar nominee known for his role on "Succession" joined a protest Tuesday organized by the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Cromwell sat on the Starbucks counter wearing a "Free the Animals" T-shirt and read a statement denouncing the surcharge for vegan milk alternatives. He then glued his hand to the counter.

A Starbucks spokesperson said the chain respects customers' right to voice their opinions so long as it does not disrupt store operations.