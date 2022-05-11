Watch
Entertainment

Actions

'Succession' star James Cromwell glues hand to Starbucks counter in protest

James Cromwell
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - Actor James Cromwell arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
James Cromwell
Posted at 11:20 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 14:20:34-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor and activist James Cromwell glued his hand to a midtown Manhattan Starbucks counter to protest the coffee chain's extra charge for plant-based milk.

The 82-year-old Oscar nominee known for his role on "Succession" joined a protest Tuesday organized by the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Cromwell sat on the Starbucks counter wearing a "Free the Animals" T-shirt and read a statement denouncing the surcharge for vegan milk alternatives. He then glued his hand to the counter.

A Starbucks spokesperson said the chain respects customers' right to voice their opinions so long as it does not disrupt store operations.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Click to register or donate

Community Connection

Click to register or donate