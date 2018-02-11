Spice Girls reunion tour starting this summer, sources say

Fans will be able to spice up their life as soon as this summer for the Spice Girls reunion tour, according to express.com.

Buzz for the reunion tour hyped up last week when Victoria Beckham shared a picture on Instagram of her with the rest of the Spice Girls captioned: Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends #girlpower.

Beckham later posted another photo of the band with their former manager, Simon Fuller. According to TMZ they met for "rough planning."

According to express.com, allegedly the tour will kick off in the UK, before heading to the US.

However, according to express.com, there are no plans to record new music, so it looks like this will be a greatest hits tour, and that's just fine.