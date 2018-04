(KGTV) - Fans of the Star Wars films got a sneak peek Monday at the upcoming movie, “Solo: A Star Wars Story”.

Disney released the trailer for the prequel, which focuses on Han Solo’s origins.

The plot appears to revolve around Solo being recruited for a mission involving an important gangster.

The movie will debut at the Cannes Film Festival early next month.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” will be in theaters May 25.