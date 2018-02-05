Social Reax: Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl wardrobe spawns hilarious memes
Mario Sevilla
7:19 PM, Feb 4, 2018
32 mins ago
(KGTV) -- Fourteen years removed from a Super Bowl halftime performance that featured a shocking wardrobe malfunction, pop star Justin Timberlake returned to sport's most spectacular intermission -- and found himself again in the midst of another garment-related scandal.
Albeit this time, no flesh was bared.
In what was seemingly a nod to his recently released album, "Man of the Woods," the Memphis-born singer-song writer-actor wore a deer and countryside-themed outfit akin to toddler pajamas.
Timberlake's attire drew wide-ranging reaction and inspired hilarious memes on Twitter.
"who wore it better: justin timberlake or mac os sierra? " said Gabe Bergado, juxtaposing an image of the singer and the Mac OS' default wallpaper of a rocky mountain.
Looking more Duck Dynasty and less 'Suit and Tie,' the rugged ensemble caught fans by surprise. But this year's buzz pales in comparison to the scandal that drew worldwide headlines in 2004.
During his performance at Super Bowl XXXVIII and a massive televised audience, Timberlake was dancing provocatively with Janet Jackson when her wardrobe malfunctioned exposing Jackson's right nipple.
"It's just something that you have to look back on and go, 'OK, you can't change what's happened, but you can move forward and learn from it,'" Timberlake said in a recent interview.