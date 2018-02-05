Social Reax: Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl wardrobe spawns hilarious memes

(KGTV) -- Fourteen years removed from a Super Bowl halftime performance that featured a shocking wardrobe malfunction, pop star Justin Timberlake returned to sport's most spectacular intermission -- and found himself again in the midst of another garment-related scandal.

Albeit this time, no flesh was bared.

In what was seemingly a nod to his recently released album, "Man of the Woods," the Memphis-born singer-song writer-actor wore a deer and countryside-themed outfit akin to toddler pajamas.

Timberlake's attire drew wide-ranging reaction and inspired hilarious memes on Twitter.

"who wore it better: justin timberlake or mac os sierra? " said Gabe Bergado, juxtaposing an image of the singer and the Mac OS' default wallpaper of a rocky mountain.

Looking more Duck Dynasty and less 'Suit and Tie,' the rugged ensemble caught fans by surprise. But this year's buzz pales in comparison to the scandal that drew worldwide headlines in 2004.

During his performance at Super Bowl XXXVIII and a massive televised audience, Timberlake was dancing provocatively with Janet Jackson when her wardrobe malfunctioned exposing Jackson's right nipple.

"It's just something that you have to look back on and go, 'OK, you can't change what's happened, but you can move forward and learn from it,'" Timberlake said in a recent interview.

Here's a round up of the top tweets...

who wore it better: justin timberlake or mac os sierra? pic.twitter.com/F0J6heUkAr — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) February 5, 2018

So that’s who Justin Timberlake was wearing tonight during the halftime show. pic.twitter.com/mS2zBtVrQF — Jason Percival Sr. (@jasonpercival) February 5, 2018

Is it really surprising Justin Timberlake found this kid in the crowd #lovechild #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/6rAWnt1u3Z — Darrin Abernathy (@darrinabernathy) February 5, 2018

A kid looking at his phone while Justin Timberlake performed the Super Bowl halftime show next to him spurred hilarious reactions https://t.co/hefsWe1FPt pic.twitter.com/hQtghSZjSP — Business Insider (@businessinsider) February 5, 2018

Sorry Justin Timberlake but Spongebob had the best Superbowl halftime show of all time pic.twitter.com/upmYZ4Sy55 — lil beanie (@ViraIMemes) February 5, 2018

After tonight the denim suit is officially Justin Timberlake’s second worst look pic.twitter.com/v7ZNvurAsS — Caro (@socarolinesays) February 5, 2018

I figured out where I’ve seen Justin Timberlake’s outfit before. pic.twitter.com/FSuWNtBDjF — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) February 5, 2018

Found Justin Timberlake’s inspiration for his Super Bowl outfit #cowboyMcFly pic.twitter.com/YJEhFa6Hea — Justin Vasey (@HawkI_TLG8King) February 5, 2018