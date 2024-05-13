PHOTOS: Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort
Pixar Fest has returned this year to the Disneyland Resort, along with plenty more to explore at the resort.
Chile Verde Chicken Flautas Recuerdame will be at Paradise Garden Grill at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif. - topped with avocado spread, shredded lettuce, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo salsa and pickled onions, served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with nopales pico de gallo; inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Coco.” Available beginning April 26, 2024. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)Photo by: Disneyland Shake 2319 inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.” will be at Schmoozies! at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif. - vanilla, orange, guava and pineapple shake with shaved coconut, whipped topping and an orange cone. Available beginning April 26, 2024. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)Photo by: Disneyland Sea monster friends parfait inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Luca” will be at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. - layers of graham cracker crumbs, mascarpone cheesecake, berry blue gelatin and blue Chantilly topped with a Luca chocolate decoration. Available beginning April 26, 2024. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)Photo by: Disneyland Pixar Fest Cake at Plaza Inn will be at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. - layers of yellow, blue and red vanilla sponge cake with cream cheese frosting and chocolate Pixar Ball decoration. Available beginning April 26, 2024. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)Photo by: Disneyland Red Panda Bao will be at 4*Town Fav*4*ites marketplace inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif. - jumbo pork and vegetable stuffed bao with chile-garlic sauce. Available beginning May 10, 2024. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)Photo by: Disneyland Fried bologna sandwich inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Up” will be at Carnation Café at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.- fried bologna, Monterey Jack, and mayonnaise on white bread, served with house-made chips, cinnamon apples and a pickle spear. Available beginning April 26, 2024. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)Photo by: Disneyland The Marigold bridge inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Coco” will be at Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. - tri-colored white sponge, cinnamon croquantine, cinnamon mousse and cream cheese frosting, decorated with a chocolate bridge and orange chocolate shavings. Available beginning April 26, 2024. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)Photo by: Disneyland Pixar Fest merchandise items are dropping soon, plus additional Pixar-themed items are available now at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Pixar Fest, a celebration of friendship and beyond, will be celebrated April 26-Aug.4, 2024. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)Photo by: Disneyland Pixar Fest merchandise items are dropping soon, plus additional Pixar-themed items are available now at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Pixar Fest, a celebration of friendship and beyond, will be celebrated April 26-Aug.4, 2024. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)Photo by: Disneyland