PHOTOS: Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort

Chile Verde Chicken Flautas Recuerdame will be at Paradise Garden Grill at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif. - topped with avocado spread, shredded lettuce, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo salsa and pickled onions, served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with nopales pico de gallo; inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Coco.” Available beginning April 26, 2024. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort) Disneyland

Shake 2319 inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.” will be at Schmoozies! at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif. - vanilla, orange, guava and pineapple shake with shaved coconut, whipped topping and an orange cone. Available beginning April 26, 2024. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort) Disneyland

Sea monster friends parfait inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Luca” will be at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. - layers of graham cracker crumbs, mascarpone cheesecake, berry blue gelatin and blue Chantilly topped with a Luca chocolate decoration. Available beginning April 26, 2024. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort) Disneyland

Pixar Fest Cake at Plaza Inn will be at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. - layers of yellow, blue and red vanilla sponge cake with cream cheese frosting and chocolate Pixar Ball decoration. Available beginning April 26, 2024. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort) Disneyland

Red Panda Bao will be at 4*Town Fav*4*ites marketplace inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif. - jumbo pork and vegetable stuffed bao with chile-garlic sauce. Available beginning May 10, 2024. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort) Disneyland

Fried bologna sandwich inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Up” will be at Carnation Café at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.- fried bologna, Monterey Jack, and mayonnaise on white bread, served with house-made chips, cinnamon apples and a pickle spear. Available beginning April 26, 2024. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort) Disneyland

The Marigold bridge inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Coco” will be at Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. - tri-colored white sponge, cinnamon croquantine, cinnamon mousse and cream cheese frosting, decorated with a chocolate bridge and orange chocolate shavings. Available beginning April 26, 2024. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort) Disneyland

Pixar Fest merchandise items are dropping soon, plus additional Pixar-themed items are available now at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Pixar Fest, a celebration of friendship and beyond, will be celebrated April 26-Aug.4, 2024. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort) Disneyland

