PHOTOS: Bioluminescence waves captured in North San Diego County
Bioluminescence was captured in the waves along the North San Diego County coast in Carlsbad and Solana Beach in mid-November 2021.
PHOTOS: Bioluminescence waves captured in North San Diego County
Bioluminescence was captured in the waves at Carlsbad State Beach between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 18.Steven Philbrick
Bioluminescence was captured in the waves at Carlsbad State Beach between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 18.Steven Philbrick
Bioluminescence was captured in the waves at Carlsbad State Beach between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 18.Steven Philbrick
Bioluminescence was captured in the waves at Carlsbad State Beach between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 18.Steven Philbrick
Bioluminescence was captured in the waves at Carlsbad State Beach between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 18.Steven Philbrick
Bioluminescence was captured in the waves at Carlsbad State Beach between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 18.Steven Philbrick
Bioluminescence waves were seen at Fletcher Cove Beach Park in Solana Beach in November 2021.Dominick Kotas
Bioluminescence waves were seen at Fletcher Cove Beach Park in Solana Beach in November 2021.Dominick Kotas
Bioluminescence waves were seen at Fletcher Cove Beach Park in Solana Beach in November 2021.Dominick Kotas