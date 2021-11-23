Watch
PHOTOS: Bioluminescence waves captured in North San Diego County

Bioluminescence was captured in the waves along the North San Diego County coast in Carlsbad and Solana Beach in mid-November 2021.

Bioluminescence was captured in the waves at Carlsbad State Beach between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 18.Photo by: Steven Philbrick
Bioluminescence was captured in the waves at Carlsbad State Beach between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 18.Photo by: Steven Philbrick
Bioluminescence was captured in the waves at Carlsbad State Beach between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 18.Photo by: Steven Philbrick
Bioluminescence was captured in the waves at Carlsbad State Beach between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 18.Photo by: Steven Philbrick
Bioluminescence was captured in the waves at Carlsbad State Beach between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 18.Photo by: Steven Philbrick
Bioluminescence was captured in the waves at Carlsbad State Beach between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 and 18.Photo by: Steven Philbrick
Bioluminescence waves were seen at Fletcher Cove Beach Park in Solana Beach in November 2021.Photo by: Dominick Kotas
Bioluminescence waves were seen at Fletcher Cove Beach Park in Solana Beach in November 2021.Photo by: Dominick Kotas
Bioluminescence waves were seen at Fletcher Cove Beach Park in Solana Beach in November 2021.Photo by: Dominick Kotas

