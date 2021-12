PHOTOS: 10 most expensive popular cars to insure in 2022

Share Facebook

A new report by QuoteWizard breaks down the top 10 most expensive popular cars to insure in 2022. QuoteWizard, a LendingTree company, gathered quotes from several major insurance carriers to compile its listing. Full list: https://bit.ly/3Ejelyz David Zalubowski/AP

10. Toyota Tundra (Annual cost for full coverage: $2,197) Associated Press

9. Chevrolet Suburban (Annual cost for full coverage: $2,198) Associated Press

8. Nissan Altima (Annual cost for full coverage: $2,254) Associated Press

7. Chevrolet Silverado (Annual cost for full coverage: $2,275) Associated Press

6. Nissan Sentra (Annual cost for full coverage: $2,286) Associated Press

5. Hyundai Elantra (Annual cost for full coverage: $2,295) Associated Press

4. Kia Forte (Annual cost for full coverage: $2,328) Associated Press

3. Hyundai Sonata (Annual cost for full coverage: $2,332) Associated Press

2. Tesla Model Y (Annual cost for full coverage: $2,658) Associated Press

1. Tesla Model 3 (Annual cost for full coverage: $2,830) Associated Press

