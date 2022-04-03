'Seinfeld,' 'Toy Story' actor Estelle Harris dies at 93

Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza’s short-fused mother on “Seinfeld” and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise, has died.

She was 93.

As middle-class matron Estelle Costanza, Harris put a memorable stamp on her recurring role.

Harris’ agent, Michael Eisenstadt, confirmed the actor’s death Saturday in Palm Desert, California.

Her on-screen husband was played by the late Jerry Stiller, who in a 1998 interview called her a “born performer."

Harris also voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the 1999 animated blockbuster “Toy Story 2” and played the recurring character Muriel in the popular Disney Channel sitcom “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,” among other roles.