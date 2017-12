SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Portland ice cream favorite Salt & Straw now has a location in San Diego.

The chain is known for its unusual and delicious flavor pairings.

The Little Italy store opened Tuesday, Dec. 26 on India St. at W. Date St.

December flavors include:

Peppermint Cocoa

Apple Brandy & Pecan Pie

Gingerbread Cookie Dough

Caramelized Grapefruit Eggnog

Butter Roasted Chestnut

San Diego classic flavors:

Peanut Butter Stout with Chocolate Chicharrón

James Coffee & Compartes Love Nuts

Avocado & Oaxacan Chocolate Fudge

Roasted Strawberry Coconut (v)

Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons

Almond Brittle with Salted Ganache

Double Fold Vanilla

Chocolate Gooey Brownie

Freckled Woodblock Chocolate

Honey Lavender

Roasted Berries & Toasted White Chocolate

Salted, Malted, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

The hours are 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. if you want to try the new scoop shop.