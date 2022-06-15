Watch
Ryan Gosling to play Ken in upcoming "Barbie" movie

Posted at 3:24 PM, Jun 15, 2022
The upcoming live-action "Barbie" movie has found their Ken.

On Wednesday, Warner Brothers released a publicity photo of actor Ryan Gosling dressed as Ken, Barbie's tanned, toned, and plastic boyfriend.

The now-viral photo features the 41-year-old actor sporting platinum locks while wearing a denim open vest and matching jeans, with white boxers peeking out with the word "KEN" stitched on them.

Margot Robbie is set to star as the title character Barbie.

The movie will be directed by Greta Gerwig and will also star Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, and Simu Liu.

The film is slated to open in theaters on July 21, 2023.

