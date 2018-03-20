Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson team up for another 'Twins of Evil' tour despite past problems

Rock legends Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson announced they're teaming up for the "Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour" to take place throughout the country this year.
The pair of rock icons will perform in support of their recent albums, Zombie’s 2016 "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" and Manson’s 2017 "Heaven Upside Down."
Members of the artists fan clubs can purchase tickets now through 10 p.m. March 23 PST. Rewards members and Live Nation and AXS customers can purchase between 10 a.m. March 21 through 10 p.m. March 23. The general public can purchase starting at 10 a.m. March 24.
Tickets range in price from $45 to $99.50, plus fees and tax.
Rob Zombie continuously challenges audiences as he stretches the boundaries of music. He has sold more than fifteen million albums worldwide across six studio albums and two live releases.
Marilyn Manson's sensationalist music and art that rejects conservative values created an icon who has infiltrated fashion, television, film and music, and whose fingerprints coat modern culture.
The tour, with almost 30 shows, kicks off on July 11 in Detroit, Michigan. This is their second tour together. The first tour made headlines when Zombie and Manson clashed and Zombie cursed Manson out on stage because he allegedly went over his allotted set time. Things also got "ugly" between the singers backstage.
July 11 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center
July 14 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
July 15 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
July 17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 18 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
July 20 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United
July 21 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 24 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Pavilion
July 25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Keybank Pavilion
July 26 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 29 - Bangor, ME @ Waterfront Darling’s Pavilion
August 7 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach
August 8 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 9 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 11 - Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre
August 12 - Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amp at Lakewood
August 16 - Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
August 17 - Austin, TX @ Austin 360
August 18 - Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 20 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater
August 24 - Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheater
August 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
August 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ AK Chin Pavilion
August 28 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
August 29 - Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheater