Reports: Watches stolen from Keanu Reeves' LA home recovered in Chile

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Three watches believed to have been stolen from actor Keanu Reeves' Los Angeles home a year ago were recovered by police in Chile following a series of raids, according to multiple reports.

CNN reported that three watches, including a $9,000 Rolex Submariner watch, were recovered Saturday in eastern Santiago. The Rolex was engraved with the actor's first name and the words "2021, JW4, thank you, The John Wick Five," according to the network.

CNN reported that Reeves had given Rolex Submariner watches to the stuntmen who worked on his film "John Wick: Chapter 4."

Authorities in Chile told CNN that police carried out raids at four homes in the Santiago area, recovering various pieces of jewelry, including a watch "belonging to a famous actor who was the victim of a robbery in Los Angeles in December 2023." A 21-year-old man was arrested in the raids, according to multiple reports.

Reeves' Los Angeles home was burglarized in early December 2023, when multiple people in ski masks were spotted on security cameras breaking through a window to enter the house, according to reports at the time. The Los Angeles Police Department said at the time jewelry and a firearm were taken. The actor was not home during the break-in.

Reeves' home was also burglarized twice within a matter of days in 2014.

