Report: Pete Davidson crashes car into house in Beverly Hills

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 6:18 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 09:18:14-05

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (CNS) - Comedian Pete Davidson and actress Chase Sui Wonders were unscathed after crashing into a house in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills on Saturday night, according to media reports.

Davidson and Wonders were in a Mercedes Benz traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control, jumped a curb, sheared a fire hydrant and crashed into the side of a house at around 11 p.m., TMZ is reporting.

No injuries were reported and Los Angeles Police Department responded.

Neither Davidson nor Sui Wonders were arrested or cited, according to a report by TMZ.

Davidson, 29, is known for his eight-season run on "Saturday Night Live." Sui Wonders, 26, is on the HBO Max series "Generation" and in the 2022 film "Bodies Bodies Bodies."

