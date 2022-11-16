Report: Actress Denise Richards inside car that was shot at in road rage incident

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Police Tuesday were investigating a South Los Angeles road rage shooting involving actress Denise Richards.

Richards was inside a vehicle being driven by her husband, Aaron Phypers, and the two were searching for parking in the area of Popsicle Studio LA in the 5900 block of South Western Avenue, near Slauson Avenue, on Monday when a passing motorist shot at their vehicle, TMZ reported.

No one was reported injured in the shooting.

The Los Angeles Police Department could only confirm a shooting was reported in the area on Monday, though the victims involved were not identified.