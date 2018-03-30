Report: Actor, former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes emergency heart surgery

(KGTV) - Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent emergency open-heart surgery Thursday, according to TMZ.



TMZ, citing sources, reported the 70-year-old "Terminator" star went to a Los Angeles-area hospital Thursday to have a catheter valve replaced.



After developing complications, doctors performed emergency open-heart surgery on Schwarzenegger that lasted several hours.



TMZ reported Schwarzenegger is in stable condition.