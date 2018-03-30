Report: Actor, former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes emergency heart surgery

Fair
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016, file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives at the 2016 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Schwarzenegger turned the table on President Donald Trump by taking to social media on March 21, 2017, to criticize Trump's approval rating.
(KGTV) - Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent emergency open-heart surgery Thursday, according to TMZ.
TMZ, citing sources, reported the 70-year-old "Terminator" star went to a Los Angeles-area hospital Thursday to have a catheter valve replaced.
After developing complications, doctors performed emergency open-heart surgery on Schwarzenegger that lasted several hours.
TMZ reported Schwarzenegger is in stable condition.