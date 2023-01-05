Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Rapper reported missing by family found safe

Missing Rapper Theophilus London
Evan Agostini/AP
FILE - Singer Theophilus London attends The Shops at Target event at the IAC Building on May 1, 2012 in New York.
Missing Rapper Theophilus London
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 15:43:31-05

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Rapper Theophilus London, who was reported missing in Los Angeles by his family in late December, was found safe, according to his cousin.

Mikhail Noel announced the news on his Instagram page late Wednesday, posting a previous photo of the 35-year-old rapper with the caption, "We have found Theo. He is safe and well, at this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!"

He added, "Truly appreciate everyone's support in finding my cousin. It's refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all."

No other details were released.

The rapper's family filed a missing-person report in late December with the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said in a statement that the rapper had not been seen since Oct. 15, although some media reports suggested he had been missing since July.

In a statement last month, the rapper's father, Lary Moses London, said, "Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son."

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, London was raised in Brooklyn, New York. He received a 2016 Grammy nomination for his featured performance on Kanye West's "All Day."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!