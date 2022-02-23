Watch
Prosecutors: Jam Master Jay killer rapped in front of mural

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - A mural of rap pioneer Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC, by artist Art1Airbrush, in the Queens borough of New York.
Jam Master Jay
Posted at 12:18 PM, Feb 23, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say a man charged in the slaying of Jam Master Jay once filmed a brazen rap video in front of a street mural commemorating the beloved Run-DMC member.

Court papers opposing bail for Karl Jordan Jr. say the amateur video was one of several instances when proved he himself a danger to the community by openly bragging about dealing drugs and possessing guns following Jay's 2002 death.

The papers were filed on Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn.

AP messages were left with Jordan's lawyers on Wednesday seeking comment.

Jordan is facing a minimum 25 years in prison in what authorities have described as a fatal ambush over a drug deal dispute.

