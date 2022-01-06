Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Paper Moon,’ dead at 82

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - Peter Bogdanovich arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "She's Funny That Way" on Aug. 19, 2015. Bogdanovich, the Oscar-nominated director of "The Last Picture Show," and "Paper Moon," died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 82. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Peter Bogdanovich
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 13:57:16-05

Peter Bogdanovich, the ascot-wearing cinephile and director of 1970s black-and-white classics like "The Last Picture Show" and "Paper Moon," has died. He was 82.

Bogdanovich died early Thursday morning at this home in Los Angeles, said his daughter Antonia Bogdanovich. She said he died of natural causes.

Considered part of a generation of young "New Hollywood" directors, Bogdanovich was heralded as an auteur from the start.

His turbulent personal life was also often in the spotlight — from his well-known affair with Cybill Shepherd while he was married, to the murder of his Playmate girlfriend, Dorothy Stratten. He later married Stratten's younger sister, Louise.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER