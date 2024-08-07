Patti Yasutake, 'Star Trek' and 'Beef' actress, dies at 70

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Patti Yasutake, an actress best known for her roles in the television series "Beef" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation," died at age 70, it was announced Tuesday.

Yasutake passed away peacefully Monday in Santa Monica surrounded by friends and family after a long battle with cancer, her manager, Kyle Fritz, told Variety.

"Patti was my first client when I began over 30 years ago. We enjoyed every day we got to work together, and I will miss her spirit talent and tenacity but most of all her friendship," Fritz said.

Yasutake's final TV role before her death was on Netflix's hit drama "Beef," starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun. She portrayed Fumi Nakai, the mother-in-law of Wong's character.

Yasutake starred as Nurse Alyssa Ogawa in the series "Star Trek: The Next Generation." She later reprised the role in the films "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Star Trek Generations."

She was born in Los Angeles on Sept. 6, 1953. Yasutake was raised in Gardena and Inglewood and graduated UCLA with honors in theater.

Her television acting career began in 1985 with an appearance on the ABC police drama "T.J. Hooker," starring William Shatner. She made her big- screen debut in Ron Howard's 1986 comedy "Gung Ho," portraying a Japanese wife earnestly trying to Americanize. She reprised her role in the short-lived ABC series adaptation, which lasted just nine episodes in 1986-87.

Yasutake earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Independent Spirit Awards for her role in the movie "The Wash " in 1988. The film told the story of a newly separated couple and their struggles with their past.

She is survived by siblings Linda Hayashi and Steve Yasutake.

