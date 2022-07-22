Fans of Pat Benatar won't be hearing her sing one of her most famous hits live anymore.

In an interview with USA Today, Benatar said she wouldn't be singing "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" out of respect for victims and families of mass shootings.

She said that if fans want to hear it, they can "go home and listen to it," she told the newspaper.

Benatar says the song title is tongue-in-cheek, and although the song is about strength and resiliency, she told the media outlet that "you have to draw the line" and be aware of the lyrics.

Lyrics of the 1980 hit include "Put up your dukes, let's get down to it" and "Hit me with your best shot. Fire away," CNN reported.

Benatar said she couldn't sing those words out loud with a smile on her face.

She added that the decision not to sing it is her "small contribution to protesting," USA Today reported.