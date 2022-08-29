Opinion: The plot thickens on episode 2 of 'House of the Dragon'

Spoiler Alert: The following contains details about key plot points and developments in House Of The Dragon episode 2.

(KGTV) — Fire will reign.

Coming off an explosive season premiere House of the Dragon has been renewed for another season. House of the Dragon focuses on House Targaryen which takes place nearly 200 years before the events of the original series, Game of Thrones.

The second episode digs deeper into the political motives of the characters in the Targaryen reign.

It begins six months after Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) loses his wife and son in a birth scene that will go down in history. After he announced his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) as his successor, King Viserys' council is urging him to remarry.

Some members of the council believe the obvious option is Laena Velaryon. She comes from a wealthy noble house, has Targaryen blood, and the marriage would "strengthen the realm."

King Viserys gives the same answer most of us would: “She is 12.” Not missing a beat, Lord Strong replies in all seriousness, “She will mature.”

However, King Viserys rejects marrying 12-year-old Laena in favor of Alicent Hightower, the best friend of his daughter Princess Rhaenyra.

Some may say Alicent Hightower stole the King's heart with a refurbished clay bird. But, it’s her father Otto Hightower (The Hand of the King) who encourages Alicent to get close to the king after the death of his wife.

The look of betrayal on Princess Rhaenyra's face suggests episode 3 is going to be packed with bigger drama.

Meantime, the single most significant event was the confrontation between Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Otto Hightower, and surprise guest Princess Rhaenyra.

After sulking on Dragonstone for six months, Daemon decides to steal a dragon egg in an attempt to gain his brother’s attention in a power-grab move.

It's important to note, the Targaryens traditionally place an unhatched dragon egg in the cradle of an infant. Daemon tries to steal the egg that was handpicked for King Viserys' son who die shortly after his birth.

Otto along with some soldiers decides to lead the mission to retrieve the egg, but it’s Rhaenyra who saves the day.

After a tense standoff between Otto and Daemon that was seconds away from turning bloody, Daemon’s niece, Rhaenyra, swoops in on a dragon and saves the day, getting him to stand down.

We'll be tuning in next week to see how the rest of the plot unfolds.

House of the Dragon airs Sunday nights at 6 p.m. PT on HBO and HBO Max.