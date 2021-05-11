Norman Lloyd, Dr. Auschlander from ‘St. Elsewhere,’ reportedly passes away at 106

According to multiple reports, actor Norman Lloyd, who is best known for his role in Alfred Hitchcock's "Saboteur," has passed away.

He was 106.

Variety and Deadline reported that the actor died at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Lloyd also starred in NBC's "St. Elsewhere," where he played Dr. Daniel Auschlander from 1982-88.

He was also famously linked with Orson Welles' Mercury Theater, Variety reported.

According to Deadline, Hitchcock hand-picked Lloyd to play the title character in his 1942 film.

Lloyd earned Emmy nominations as a producer for the NBC series "The Name of the Game" and as an executive producer for the telefilm "Steambath," Deadline reported.