(KGTV) - The Avengers, plus a lot of other superheroes, are assembling to do battle against their biggest threat yet.



The newest trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War” has hit the internet and social media, and it has Earth’s Mightiest Heroes teaming up with just about every superhero we’ve seen on a movie screen in the past 15 years to take on the most super of supervillains, Thanos.



The film was originally scheduled to hit theaters on May 4, but the release date was moved up to April 27 -- presumably after a recent request was made on Twitter by Robert Downey Jr., who portrays Iron Man/Tony Stark.







“Infinity War” is the third Avengers film and the 18th movie overall in the current Marvel movie universe.



For more “Infinity War” goodness, here is the first trailer for the film that was released late last year: