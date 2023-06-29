'NCIS: Hawai'i' star Vanessa Lachey settles lawsuit over 2020 vehicle collision

VAN NUYS, Calif. (CNS) - Vanessa Lachey has settled a lawsuit filed by a man who maintained the television personality was at fault when their cars collided in 2020 and seriously injured the plaintiff.

Plaintiff Luis Delgadillo's attorneys filed court papers on Tuesday with Van Nuys Superior Court Judge Huey P. Cotton stating that the case was resolved, but no terms were revealed, asking for a protective order to prevent her statements from being published in the tabloid media. Lachey was sued for negligence by Delgadillo on Nov. 16.

The collision between Delgadillo and Lachey occurred Dec. 15, 2020, in Tarzana. In her court papers, an attorney for Lachey denied any wrongdoing or liability on her client's part.

Lachey, the 42-year-old wife of Nick Lachey, has starred in two network sitcoms and hosted various competition and reality shows. She has the lead role in the CBS spinoff, "NCIS: Hawai'i."

