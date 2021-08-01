Watch
MTV marks 40th anniversary with a new 'Moon Person' design

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
In this Aug. 20, 2018, file photo, an MTV statue appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. MTV is marking its 40th anniversary with a relaunch of its iconic image of an astronaut on the moon, with an MTV flag planted nearby. On Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 the video channel unveiled a large scale “Moon Person" during a ceremony at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 4:09 PM, Aug 01, 2021
Forty years after its founding, MTV is relaunching.

The media network unveiled a large scale “Moon Person” during a ceremony Sunday at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The new design was inspired by a Moon Person image created this year by Kehinde Wiley.

Wiley painted the portrait of former President Barack Obama for the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.

NASA footage of the historic Apollo 11 landing in 1969, with the MTV flag added to the mix, were the first images to appear on MTV back on August 1, 1981.

