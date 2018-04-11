Mitzi Shore, owner of The Comedy Store clubs in La Jolla and Los Angeles, dies at age 87

Jermaine Ong
12:51 PM, Apr 11, 2018

The Comedy Store in Los Angeles on Sunset Boulevard

Wikimedia Commons - Mike Dillon

(KGTV) - Mitzi Shore, an influential figure in stand-up comedy who owned the famed Comedy Store clubs in La Jolla and Los Angeles, died Wednesday at the age of 87.

Shore's son, actor/comedian Pauly Shore, tweeted Wednesday morning: "Mom/Mitzi passed Early in the morning at 4.42 am she was 87 years old my heart lays heavy".

The cause of her death was not officially released, but Shore was reportedly battling Parkinson’s disease.

Pauly Shore said that his mother had been in hospice care. He posted a tribute to his mother on his Facebook page:



The following statement was posted on the Comedy Store’s Facebook pages:

“It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we report the passing of Mitzi Shore. Mitzi was an extraordinary woman and leader who identified, cultivated and celebrated comedy’s best performers. She helped change the face of comedy and leaves behind an indelible mark and legacy in the entertainment industry and stand-up community. We will all miss her dearly.”



Due to Shore’s passing, both Comedy Store locations were closed for business Wednesday.

The original Los Angeles location, on Sunset Boulevard, opened in 1972; Mitzi Shore took ownership of the club a year later after her divorce from comedian Sammy Shore. She opened the La Jolla location (916 Pearl Street) in 1977.

David Letterman and Roseanna Barr are among the comedians who took the stage in at the La Jolla club.

Comedians and others in the entertainment world honored Mitzi Shore on social media.

 

It’s a really sad day. Mitzi was the best .

A post shared by Chris Rock (@chrisrock) on

