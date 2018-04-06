Man who stomped car with actress' child inside facing multiple charges

BEVERLY HILLS (CNS) - A transient who allegedly smashed the window of a car with an actress' 4-year-old son inside, causing the child to be struck by shattered glass, was charged Friday with felony vandalism and a trio of misdemeanors.

The boy, the son of Jaime King, was inside his mother's Mercedes-Benz when Paul Francis Floyd allegedly went on a vehicle-smashing rampage about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Bedford Drive, near Santa Monica Boulevard, according to Beverly Hills police.

Officers arrived "within minutes and promptly detained the suspect," who had been "kicking and jumping on" two vehicles, police said.

Prosecutors said Floyd kicked and broke the grill of a Lexus, then jumped on the hood on King's parked Mercedes-Benz, breaking the front and rear windows.

Floyd was charged Friday with a felony count of vandalism with over $400 in damage, and single misdemeanor counts of vandalism under $400, battery and cruelty to a child buy endangering health.

Floyd pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment at the Airport Branch Courthouse.

King's son was struck by shattered glass while in his car seat inside the vehicle with a friend of King, who was outside the vehicle. When the friend emerged from the vehicle with the boy, the suspect allegedly threw a beer can at her, which struck her arm, authorities said.

King is best known for her co-starring role on the 2011-2015 CW comedy- drama "Heart of Dixie."

On her Instagram account, King called the attack "incredibly violent" and "terrifying" for her and her son. She also lashed out at paparazzi who were on the scene.

"I want to believe that we live in a world where human integrity comes before documenting an attack. I'm saddened that the paparazzi chose to terrorize my son and I by shoving cameras in our face during an attack, whilst he was shaking and crying, instead of trying to help," she wrote.

If convicted as charged, Floyd faces up to five years in jail, prosecutors said.