Man pleads guilty in Orange County court to selling hundreds of thousands of dollars in fake memorabilia

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) - A 58-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday in a Santa Ana federal courtroom to selling hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fake memorabilia.

Anthony J. Tremayne, 58, of Rosarito, Mexico, pleaded guilty to a count of mail fraud.

U.S. District Judge James Selna set Aug. 11 for a sentencing date.

Tremayne admitted in his plea deal that from 2010 through December 2019 he would sell memorabilia purporting to have celebrity autographs that were fake, according to prosecutors.

Tremayne would even include a certificate of authenticity despite forging the signatures himself, prosecutors said.

The defendant sold between $250,000 to $550,000 worth of bogus memorabilia, prosecutors said.

He got caught in November 2019 sending a "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" photo with phony signatures to an undercover FBI agent in Anaheim for $200, prosecutors said.

