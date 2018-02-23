Man arrested after kicking Chevy Chase in possible road rage dispute

SOUTH NYACK, N.Y. (KGTV) - Actor Chevy Chase and a New York man fought during a possible road rage traffic dispute in South Nyack earlier this month.

Chase, 74, told police a pickup truck cut him off on Interstate 87 on Feb. 9. He followed the truck across the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo bridge, thinking his Dodge Ram might be damaged.

The passenger in the pickup, Michael Landrio, told the New York Post the driver tried to settle the dispute, but Chase got into their vehicle and tried to punch him.

Landrio said he kicked Chase, sending the actor flying. The driver claimed the kick was self-defense, according to TMZ.

Police charged Landrio with harassment but Chase was not charged.

There was no update on Chase’s injuries from his representatives.

The Associated Press and Los Angeles Times contributed to this report.