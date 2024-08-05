Los Angeles Police Department releases surveillance photos of suspects linked to death of actor Johnny Wactor

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles Police Department has released surveillance photos of the suspects believed to have killed "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor in May, along with images of an allegedly stolen vehicle the suspects are believed to have escaped in, and police are continuing an investigation Monday.

Wactor, 37, was shot around 3:30 a.m. on May 25 while walking with a co-worker toward his parked car near Hope Street and Pico Boulevard after finishing his bartending shift at the nearby Level 8 bar/restaurant.

Police said the pair encountered a crew of people trying steal the catalytic converter from Wactor's car, and one of them shot Wactor as he approached.

The suspects had Wactor's vehicle raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter, police said, adding that Wactor was shot by one of the individuals without provocation.

Los Angeles Police Department

Police said the three suspects drove away from the scene in a stolen 2018 black, four-door Infiniti Q50 with tan-colored interior. The suspects, all wearing dark clothing, drove away from the scene northbound on Hope Street. One of the suspects had a tattoo above the left eye and on the right cheek, police said.

Paramedics rushed Wactor to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Catalytic converters are popular targets for thieves because they are rich in precious metals that can be resold.

Wactor appeared on nearly 200 episodes of "General Hospital" from 2020-22. His other credits included "Westworld," "The OA," "NCIS," "Station 19," "Criminal Minds" and "Hollywood Girl."

Anyone with information about the suspects was urged to call the LAPD's Central Station at 213-486-6606. During business hours, LAPD homicide detectives can be reached at 213-996-4143 or 213-996-4173.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

