Kanye West under investigation after alleged battery incident in LA

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020. West's latest release is “Donda.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Kanye West
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 16:57:04-05

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is under investigation in an alleged battery early Thursday in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department took a battery report listing the rapper as a "named suspect" in the incident that occurred about 3 a.m. at Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street, according to he LAPD. No arrests were reported, and no other details were being released, police said.

According to Fox11, Ye allegedly punched a fan at a party who asked for his autograph.

Ye was gone when police arrived.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
