Joe Rogan apologizes for racial slur after video surfaces

Gregory Payan/AP
UFC announcer Joe Rogan is seen at the weigh in before a UFC on FOX 5 event in Seattle, Friday, Dec. 7, 2012. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Posted at 5:48 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 20:48:50-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Spotify’s popular U.S. podcaster Joe Rogan has apologized after a video compilation surfaced that showed him using a racial slur in clips of episodes over a 12-year span.

In a video posted on his Instagram account on Saturday, Rogan who hosts a podcast called “The Joe Rogan Experience,” said his use of the slur was the “most regretful and shameful thing that I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.”

But he said the clips were "taken out of context.” Rogan’s mea culpa comes after Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter India.Arie announced Thursday that she was pulling her music from Spotify, referencing Rogan’s racial slurs. She posted the video montage of Rogan’s clips on Instagram.

