It's going to cost more to visit Grand Canyon, Saguaro, Petrified Forest national parks

TEMPE, Ariz. - It is going to cost travelers $5 more to visit Arizona's Grand Canyon, Saguaro, and Petrified Forest national parks.

The National Park Service announced the fee increases on Thursday, which will be put toward the $11.6 billion the parks have in "deferred maintenance," according to a news release.

Last year, the National Parks Service proposed increasing fees at its busiest parks, which included the Grand Canyon, to upwards of $70 per vehicle.

At the Grand Canyon, the entrance fee for a vehicle will increase from $30 to $35 on June 1, 2018. The pass is good for seven days. An annual pass will increase from $60 to $70.

FEE INCREASES:

Grand Canyon National Park (begins June 1, 2018)

$35 per vehicle (current fee: $30)

$20 per person (current fee: $15)

$30 per motorcycle (current fee: $25)

$70 for an annual pass (current fee: $60)

Petrified Forest National Park (begins May 1, 2018)

$20 per vehicle (no change)

$10 per person (no change)

$15 per motorcycle (current fee: $10)

$40 for an annual pass (current fee: $30)

On Jan. 1, 2020, all fees at Petrified Forest will increase by $5.

Saguaro National Park (begins Jan. 1, 2019)

$20 per vehicle (current fee: $15)

$10 per person (current fee: $5)

$15 per motorcycle (current fee: $10)

$40 for an annual pass (current fee: $35)

On Jan. 1, 2020, all fees at Saguaro will increase by $5. View a list of fees at other parks.

"The $11.6 billion maintenance backlog isn’t going to be solved overnight and will require a multi-tiered approach as we work to provide badly needed revenue to repair infrastructure. This is just one of the ways we are carrying out our commitment to ensure that national parks remain world class destinations that provide an excellent value for families from all income levels," said U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, in a prepared statement.

The National Park Service said 80-percent of the fees would stay at the park where it was collected.

On Saturday, April 21, fees at National Parks across the country will be waived to mark the start of National Park Week.