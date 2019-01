(KGTV) - A fall tradition returns to ABC 10 with the annual airing of "It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" Thursday night.

The half-hour cartoon special, now 51 years old, features the Peanuts friends as they celebrate Halloween.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and you can watch it on Channel 10.

Who knows? Maybe this will be the year Linus finally sees the Great Pumpkin's return!