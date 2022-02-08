Watch
Green Day member Billie Joe Armstrong's classic car, music equipment stolen in Orange County

Posted at 9:42 AM, Feb 08, 2022
COSTA MESA, Calif. (CNS) - Costa Mesa police reached out for public help for information on the theft of a 1962 Chevrolet Nova belonging to Green Day guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, along with some guitars and an amplifier.

Armstrong announced the theft over the weekend on Twitter, writing, "This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years. Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police."

Armstrong included three photos of the vehicle.

Costa Mesa police on Monday also issued a call for public help, saying the theft occurred sometime between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning from a "commercial business" in the 1100 block of Victoria Street.

"The suspects stole items of high value including two electric guitars, an amp and a white, two-door 1962 Chevrolet Nova with a license plate #BPN888," according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Costa Mesa police Detective Joe Lopez at 714-754-4873.

