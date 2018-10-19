‘Free Willy' star arrested in domestic violence incident

City News Service
6:18 AM, Oct 19, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: Jason James Richter attends Halloween Horror Nights 2018 at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)

Randy Shropshire
Copyright Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - An actor best known for his role in the movie "Free Willy" and its sequel "Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home," was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, it was reported Friday.

Jason James Richter was taken into custody Monday night in the San Fernando Valley and remained jailed until Wednesday when he was released on $20,000 bail, the celebrity news website TMZ.com reported.

Richter had an argument with his girlfriend at their home around 7 p.m. Monday night and when she ran to the bedroom and locked the door, Richter broke the door down and a source said "it got physical" TMZ reported. The woman went to police four hours later and filed a domestic violence report.

Police told TMZ the girlfriend said Richter grabbed her wrists, but sources said officers did not see any visible marks.

Richter has been charged with a single count of vandalism and another count of battery, TMZ said. If convicted, he could face up to a year in jail.

Richter played the role of "Jesse" in both movies.

