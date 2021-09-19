Watch
EntertainmentEntertainment News

Actions

Stars begin arriving for 'good time' Emmys after bleak year

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Cedric the Entertainer, left, and Billy Porter arrive at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.
Billy Porter
Cedric the Entertainer
Josh O'Connor
Cecily Strong
Posted at 4:46 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 19:59:50-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmy Awards host Cedric the Entertainer and the show’s producers promise it will be a celebration for all. But it could be much more rewarding, even historic, for some.

That includes Netflix’s drama “The Crown” and Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso.”

Victories in both the best drama and comedy series categories would mark a first for streaming services and reinforce their growing dominance — to the dismay of their competitors.

The Emmy Awards are airing Sunday night on CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Most of “The Crown” cast gathered in London, while “Pose” star Billy Porter and Kathryn Hahn were among the early arrivals.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO LEARN MORE

CLICK TO LEARN MORE