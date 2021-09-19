Stars begin arriving for 'good time' Emmys after bleak year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmy Awards host Cedric the Entertainer and the show’s producers promise it will be a celebration for all. But it could be much more rewarding, even historic, for some.

That includes Netflix’s drama “The Crown” and Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso.”

Victories in both the best drama and comedy series categories would mark a first for streaming services and reinforce their growing dominance — to the dismay of their competitors.

The Emmy Awards are airing Sunday night on CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Most of “The Crown” cast gathered in London, while “Pose” star Billy Porter and Kathryn Hahn were among the early arrivals.