High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 10:53AM PST expiring January 9 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: Riverside, San Diego

High Surf Advisory issued January 9 at 10:46AM PST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM PST in effect for: San Diego

Areal Flood Advisory issued January 9 at 9:46AM PST expiring January 9 at 11:45AM PST in effect for: Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego

Areal Flood Advisory issued January 9 at 9:38AM PST expiring January 9 at 11:30AM PST in effect for: San Diego

Flash Flood Watch issued January 9 at 2:37AM PST expiring January 9 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego

High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 2:35AM PST expiring January 9 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: Riverside, San Diego

Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 2:35AM PST expiring January 9 at 6:00PM PST in effect for: Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego

High Wind Warning issued January 7 at 8:16PM PST expiring January 10 at 4:00AM PST in effect for: Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego

High Wind Warning issued January 7 at 8:16PM PST expiring January 10 at 4:00AM PST in effect for: San Diego

Winter Storm Watch issued January 7 at 1:16PM PST expiring January 10 at 4:00AM PST in effect for: Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego

High Wind Watch issued January 7 at 1:07PM PST expiring January 10 at 4:00AM PST in effect for: Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego