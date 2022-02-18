Watch
Elliot Page memoir 'Pageboy' to be published in 2023

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Elliot Page attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on Sept. 13, 2021. Page is working on a memoir, in which he will write about everything from his Oscar-nominated film career to becoming a prominent transgender person. Flatiron Books announced Thursday that “Pageboy” will be published next year. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Elliot Page
Posted at 1:43 PM, Feb 18, 2022
Elliot Page is working on a memoir, in which he will write about everything from his Oscar-nominated film career to becoming a prominent transgender person.

Flatiron Books announced Thursday that "Pageboy" will be published next year.

Flatiron says the book will "cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be."

The 34-year-old Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, is known for such films as "Juno" and "Inception."

In December, Page announced that he is transgender, later telling Time that he had "felt like a boy" since he was a 9-year-old child.

He currently stars in the Netflix series "The Umbrella Academy."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
